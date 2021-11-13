Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Jende to search for Anu’s parents

In today's episode, when Raghuapti hears Snehit's conversation with Jalandhar, he realises that Jalandhar is behind all of the conspiracy against Arya. Later, Snehit warns Raghupati not to tell anybody about their plot. Raghupati, in turn, requests that Snehit offer him food every now and then.

Sharada instructs Keshava to contact Arya to find out about the situation at Anu's parents' home. Arya and Anu arrive home. When Sharada notices Anu in tears, she asks Arya if Subbu scolded Anu. Arya reveals the truth. Arya orders Jende to search for Anu’s parents. Arya consoles Anu. Sharada places the blame on Mansi, while Anu takes the blame and claims it is not Mansi's fault. Anu doesn’t let Sharada tell Arya that Mansi spent the money left by Subbu. When Arya asks Anu to let Sharada say what she wants, Anu lies and claims it's about Mansi not coming to the office.

When Sharada asks Anu why she didn't tell Arya the truth, Anu responds that she doesn't want Mansi to have any more problems because she is already stressed at work. Anu adds that for the sake of money she doesn't want to break relations. Sharada bestows blessings on Anu.

Padma inquires if Subbu is finding it difficult to sleep on the floor. Padma advises to Subbu that they pay the rent on their former house and live there. Subbu dismisses the idea. They both decide to work and earn money in order to keep the house running.

Neeraj attempts to calm down Mansi, who ridicules him and tells him to analyse himself before pointing at her. Mansi holds Anu responsible. Anu comes to Mansi and makes a futile attempt to pacify Mansi, which goes in vain.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

