Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Mansi gets annoyed at Meera

In today's episode, Anu shouts at Arya loudly that she is talking about their first night. The entire office staff is stunned as they listen to her. Arya laughs at the situation. Anu gets shy and leaves the cabin.

Raghupati intends to thwart Anu and Arya's wedding night. When he thinks of an idea, a lady misunderstands and slaps him. Sampat mocks Raghupati's situation. Raghupati asks Sampat to request Jende to offer him a position at Arya's house since everyone in the office is criticising him. Jende listens to their talk. According to Jende, respect is not inherent in the work we do, but it must be earned.

Arya asks Jende to find out who plotted against him and Anu after Jalandhar’s arrest. Jende says Jalandhar might have sent somebody else to do that. Arya shares his worries and doubts with Jende. Arya asks Jende to find who is behind it sooner. Jende says they should be very careful and assures Arya that Anu will be safeguarded at all costs.

Rajanandini's soul within Anu intends to assist Arya in finding the person who is causing them so much trouble. When Arya enters Anu's cabin, she feels nervous but manages to talk about Rajanandini sarees showroom. They get in their car and head home.

Mansi is irritated when Meera arrives home before Arya and Anu. Meera claims she has come to collect her belongings and leave the residence. Sharada requests Meera to stay with them for at least another two days. Mansi indirectly mocks Meera.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's soul slaps Meera