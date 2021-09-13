Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Arya gets to know Jalandhar’s next plan

In today's episode, Jalandhar returns to square one, plotting to smear Arya's name and put an end to Anu and Arya's wedding. Jalandhar claims that he does not seek women's backing to win and that this time it will be a checkmate from his side. Fearful of Jalandhar, Keshava and Arya consider strategies to stop him.

Anu prepares her wedding accessories. Subbu is perplexed as to how Anu can be so sure of Arya and trust him completely. Padma then instructs Subbu to feed Anu while she is packing her belongings. Subbu is saddened by memories of Anu's youth; she has grown up and is getting married tomorrow. Subbu and Anu enjoy a poignant moment. They take turns feeding each other. Anu and Subbu feed each other.

When Arya visits Ghuna, whom he took hostage, and inquires about his true identity, they learn that his name is Ghuna, not Ashwin. Ghuna tells Keshava about Jalandhar's plot to call off the wedding. Jalandhar's strategy, as revealed by Ghuna, is to include a newspaper cutting of Arya with the wedding invitation. As a result, the guests will question Arya. Arya instructs Ghuna to call Jalandhar. Jalandhar tells Arya that if he waits until the wedding, he will receive all of his answers. Keshava warns Jalandhar that if he doesn't stop this, Ghuna will perish. Jalandhar chuckles and says he doesn't care, and he's also willing to die if Arya suffers harm as a result of this. Arya leaves Ghuna.

Anu's cousins had requested that she make a rangoli. Arya, Anu imagines, is assisting her with the rangoli design. After the rangoli is completed, she realizes that she had been dreaming about him all along. Anu is teased by her cousins. Raghupati arrives, beats Sampath, and makes disparaging remarks about Anu.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

