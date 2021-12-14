Prema Entha Madhuram, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Anu meets Jangamma

In today's episode, when Arya speaks curiously about Jende, Anu believes he is referring to Rajanandini. Arya says Jende must be observing them from far. Jende is seen examining the CCTV footage. Arya calls Jende and asks him where he is. Jende lies that he is at the construction site. Arya teases and makes fun of Jende. Arya makes Jende reveal that he is in the same restaurant as Arya and Anu. Arya asks Jende to join them for lunch instead of troubling others.

When Jende comes to Arya, latter says that he is angry with him for following them. Jende says that he is just fulfilling his responsibility to provide security to them. Arya and Anu insist Jende to join them for lunch. Jende sees a person going in Burkha and doubts the person might be the same one from the mall. Arya advises him not to doubt anybody. Jende goes to check the Burkha person.

Arya and Anu finish their lunch. When Anu asks if they can go back to the office, Arya says that he is in a mood to relax and that now they'll go home and spend time with mom. Anu is worried. When Jende comes back, Arya mocks him. Jende finds a Burkha person and speaks rudely, and makes the woman in the Burkha cry. A person in the restaurant creates a scene and asks her the reason for crying. Arya also supports the man.

Anu asks Arya to drive to the office as she has to collect a file. He says she can look for the file the next day. Jangamma comes in front of their car. Anu asks her to help her in her journey. Jangamma says that the truth will be out, and in this fight, she isn't alone. Anu takes her blessings.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

