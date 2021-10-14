Prema Entha Madhuram, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Anu enters Arya's house as his wife

In today's episode, Arya and Anu are driving home when Arya pulls over in the middle of the road and assists Anu with her seat belt. When Jogamma arrives, Anu greets her and takes her blessings. Jogamma speaks about Arya's doubts and adds that only when the doubts are clarified will all difficulties be fixed, which would not be simple. Jogamma insists that they search till they uncover the reason and the truth.

Sharada and Mansi wait for Anu's arrival. Arya walks in with Anu. Mansi performs the rituals, teases Anu and Arya and welcomes Anu into the house. When Anu walks into the house, she experiences a sense of déjà vu.

Anu is welcomed into the family by Sharada. Mansi is envious when Sharada delegates household responsibilities to Anu. Sharada tells Anu that she should never be sad because she is away from her maternal home and should always feel her as her mother. Mansi questions Sharada about why she is delegating all tasks to Anu. Then, Mansi and Neeraj make fun of one other. Sharada shares her happiness with Arya.

Anu is shown around the house by Mansi. Anu's gaze is drawn to Rajanandini's room. Mansi and Anu have a conversation about the room. Mansi tells Anu that if she has any questions regarding the room, she should approach Arya personally. Anu contacts her parents and informs them that she has arrived at her house.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Mansi gets annoyed at Meera