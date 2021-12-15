Prema Entha Madhuram, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Anu decides to inform Arya about her past

In today's episode, Jogamma tells Anu that she must overcome all odds for her love and that God will always help her along the way. Arya asks Anu what Jogamma said to her. Anu claims that she constantly comes to instil confidence in her and guide her through difficult times in her life. She goes on to say that she has blessed her. Anu is feeling a little better now.

When Jende describes the incident at the restaurant, Sharada and Meera laugh. Neeraj asks Meera if she has come to meet Sharada, to which Mansi responds that she has asked Meera to come to discuss office work. Neeraj compliments Mansi on it. When Mansi inquires about her phone, he informs her that it has not yet been repaired and would take some time. Mansi becomes enraged and shouts at him. Sharada asks them to stop arguing and asks Mansi what is so important on the phone. Mansi claims that the phone has some professional documents.

Arya enters and makes fun of Jende. Sharada compliments Anu on the photoshoot and compares her to Rajanandini. Sharada asks Anu when she will refer to her as mother-in-law, like Rajanandini used to, and asks her to address Arya by his name rather than Sir. Anu is shocked. Arya says he has no objection. Meera mocks Jende.

Anu thinks about the diary and Jogamma's words. When the others have fallen asleep, she decides to go to the office and finish reading the diary. Arya asks her to come and gossip with him. Anu expresses her desire to sleep and requests that he do the same. Anu says she'll tell him a tale to put him to sleep. Anu considers telling him a story from the diary and decides to see his reaction. Arya laughs as Anu tells him about her history. When she goes on, she notices that Arya has fallen asleep.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Anu meets Jangamma