Prema Entha Madhuram, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Arya asks about the money left by Subbu

In today's episode, despite Anu's apology to Mansi, she acts aggressively and leaves the room. Anu approaches Arya and inquires as to why he hasn't slept yet. Arya tells Anu not to be concerned about her parents, as Jende will find them at whatever cost. Arya inquires about the money left by Subbu and requests that she keep it safe with her. Anu chooses not to share the truth about money with Arya since it may cause conflict between Mansi and Arya. Anu and Arya discuss Subbu's hasty decision. Anu apologises to Arya on Subbu's behalf. Arya tells Anu not to spend even a single rupee of the money and to return it to Subbu as soon as possible.

Padma instructs Subbu to get all of their belongings from their previous residence the next morning. Padma gets irritated when their neighbours come to them for toothpaste and coffee. Jende looks everywhere for Subbu and Padma. Padma makes coffee for her neighbours, who then ask her to make brunch for them. Padma informs them that they do not make breakfast and merely eat the leftovers from the previous night. They ask Subbu and Padma to arrive early to cook supper for them. Subbu and Padma's neighbours approach Jende on the road and inquire whether he requires assistance. Jende receives a call and departs just as he is about to show them the photo of Subbu and Padma.

Neeraj is informed that he has won the lottery. Snehit dupes Neeraj with the phone call and requests that he give all of his personal information. Neeraj becomes enthralled. Snehit, outside Neeraj's cabin, tells him not to inform Arya till he receives the payment.

Anu and Arya wait for Jende, but he fails to get an update about Subbu and Padma’s whereabouts. Anu gets disheartened.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

