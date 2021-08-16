Prema Entha Madhuram, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu finds out Arya's truth

In today's episode, Sharda Devi gets shocked after finding out that Rajanandini's soul is still on the hunt towards something. When Subbu sees her in the temple, Sharda Devi gets nervous and Subbu questions her decision why doesn't she want Arya to attend Anu's puja. Sharda Devi considers sharing the truth with Subbu, but later decides not to. Jende creates a fake story for Subbu. Meanwhile, Jende gets concerned that Subbu may spot Arya in the temple. He shifts Subbu's attention and attempts to persuade Arya to relocate, but Arya refuses.

Later on Rajanandini's death anniversary, Arya distributes new clothed at the temple. Whilst Subbu was distributing prasadam to the worshipers, he observes the women dressed in fresh sarees and questions about the occasion. A woman informs Subbu that a man is performing charity work to honor the 20th anniversary of his wife's death. Subbu becomes horrified after seeing Arya distributing sarees.

When Jende pressurises Arya to complete the ritual as soon as possible, Arya becomes furious. On the other hand, Anu gets upset since Arya does not show up for the puja, and Ramya tries to calm her. Jende begs Arya not to attend Anu's puja since it will uncover his past. Later on, Arya feels bad about not upholding his vow and decides to meet Anu.

