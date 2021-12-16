Prema Entha Madhuram, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Anu finds the diary

In today's episode, Anu believes that Arya may have thought that was fiction, and she resolves to learn the entire truth about her past. Mansi approaches Meera and criticises her if she isn't getting sleep as she is scared of losing the challenge. Mansi goes on to state that she has proof against Anu, citing the incident in which Anu secretly visited Rajanandini's room. Meera is shocked. Mansi believes that once others find out about this, everyone who has praised her will turn against her. Mansi asks Meera to guard the house the whole night to see if Anu enters Rajanandini's room again.

Anu goes to the office. She gets a call from her dad. Subbu says that he is proud of her and that he called to talk about her ad shoot. Meera spots Anu and thinks about Mansi's words. Anu reaches the office. Raghupati is in the office. Anu tries to cross him without making noise, but Raghupati feels someone's presence and gets alert. Anu goes to the storeroom and starts searching for the diary.

Meera informs Jende about the situation and feels that Anu might have gone to meet her parents. Jende is confused as Anu doesn't answer their calls. Jende tries to trace Anu's location. The lemon from Anu's bag falls and leads her to the diary. Anu follows the lemon given as a blessing by Jogamma. Raghupati tries to find the thief in the office. When Anu is searching for the diary in the storeroom, Raghuapti hears some sound and locks the storeroom.

Anu finds the diary. When she decides to leave the place, she finds that the door is locked from the outside and calls for help. Raghupati doesn't hear her voice. She feels she should not waste time and should read the diary. When Raghuapti turns off the power, he gets electrocuted. Anu calls for help.

