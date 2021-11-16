Prema Entha Madhuram, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Padma and Subbu to open a tiffin stall

In today's episode, Meera advises Arya to seek assistance from the police in finding Padma and Subbu. Arya refutes this notion, claiming that it will harm Padma and Subbu's self-esteem. Arya tells Anu that Jende will find her parents and encourages her to be strong.

Padma and Subbu are on the lookout for work. Subbu goes to inquire about a job opening in a store, but they declare they are unable to provide a wage at this time. Padma and Subbu take a break in the shade to talk about the job. Instead of selling sarees while travelling on a bicycle, Padma suggests that he do something where he can be in one area. She inquires about working as a cook at a hostel. Subbu doesn't agree. Padma suggests to Subbu that they open a tiffin stall and pawn her "mangalsutram" for the investment. They bring back memories of Anu purchasing Padma's mangalsutra from the pawn shop. Subbu is encouraged by Padma. Subbu considers himself fortunate to have her in his life.

Ramya and Sampat try to cheer up an upset Anu. Anu blames herself. Sampat asks Anu to have faith in Arya; he'll find Subbu and Padma. Ramya asks Sampat about Raghupati's whereabouts. Sampat tries to lighten Anu's mood. When Sampat acts like a dog, Ramya slaps him and Anu laughs.

Padma and Subbu set up their business. They talk about what they should sell and what supplies they'll need to run their stall. Subbu's neighbours demand that he pay the rent or provide them with free breakfast. Subbu says anything they want. Padma asks the neighbours to keep the vegetables and milk in their fridge.

Later, Arya tries to get Anu to have dinner. Arya teases Anu.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform

