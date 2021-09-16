Prema Entha Madhuram, 16th September 2021, Written Update: Mansi blackmails Meera to leave the house

In today's episode, Anu and Arya’s families perform their ‘mangalasnanam’. Anu experiences déjà vu. Anu's cousins tease her. Jalandhar devises his next strategy to thwart Arya and Anu's wedding. He writes Meera a letter in which he says, "He is sending 3 tablets that can stop Anu and Arya's wedding so that she can marry him, and this is a better plan than changing horoscopes. The tablets can take one's life without wasting time wondering who sent them."

Meera feels bad for not being able to marry Arya. Mansi says to Meera that in few hours Arya and Anu will get married and you lost in love. Meera attempts to act as if she had no such plans. Mansi advises her to accept her mistake and transform herself into a better person. Mansi blackmails Meera into leaving the house after Anu and Arya marry because she does not want Meera to cause problems for Anu and Arya.

Sharada arrives and inquires about Neeraj. Mansi then informs Sharada that Meera wishes to relocate to a location closer to the office because the long commute is becoming too much for her. Keshava also believes that if Meera wants to leave, no one can force her to change her mind about office decisions. Neeraj arrives to inform them that the priest has arrived and that they should go help Arya prepare for the wedding. Mansi, Sharada, and Neeraj are on their way out. Meera is afraid that if the Priest recognizes her, she will have a major problem.

Anu's friends commend her and Arya's choice. They are mocked by Sampath. Padma arrives to blow dry Anu's hair. Then she talks about the significance of rituals with Anu's friends. Padma marks Anu with a sectarian symbol. Anu has deja vu all over again.

Arya gears up for the wedding. Sharada is overcome with emotion as her dream of seeing him start a family comes true. Jhende makes a mockery of Arya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's soul slaps Meera