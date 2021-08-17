Prema Entha Madhuram, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu decides to stop Arya and Anu's wedding

In today's episode, Subbu notices the people dressed in new outfits and questions about the event. A woman tells him that a man is doing charity work to mourn the 20th anniversary of his wife's death. Subbu gets shocked when he sees Arya giving sarees. When Jende puts pressure on Arya to do the rite as soon as can, Arya becomes angry. Anu, on the other hand, becomes worried because Arya does not appear for the puja, and Ramya attempts to calm her down. Jende urges Arya not to go to Anu's puja because it will reveal his history.

Meanwhile, Padma wakes Anu out of her day-dreaming about Arya and she gets astonished to see vermilion on her head. Subbu realises at the temple that somebody is performing a shanti puja for Rajanandini. Subbu finds Rajanandini was Arya's wife as a result of a number of incidents. He feels Anu knows the facts and has kept it from him. He then pledges to find out the truth and provides proof, seeing it as a chance to halt Anu and Arya's marriage.

Padma and Sampat inform Subbu about the vermilion on Anu's head. Mansi was annoyed because Sharda Devi and Arya did not visit Anu's puja. Anu, on the other hand, was upset with Arya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

