Prema Entha Madhuram, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Arya gets angry at Anu

In today's episode, Anu struggles to find help to get out of the storeroom. Raghuapti calls Jende, but Jende is already in the office along with Meera. Raghuapti says that he has fulfilled his duties and that he has only cut the power connection. Raghuapti says that he noticed someone coming to the office and entering the storeroom to rob files from the office, so he locked the thief in the room and cut the power to not let him run away.

Jende, Meera and Raghuapti reach the storeroom, and they are shocked to find Anu inside the room. Anu is shocked to see Arya there. In the flashback, Jende gets to know Anu's location and that she is in the office. Jende says to Meera that before anyone from the family gets to know about this, they should go and get Anu home safely. Arya stops Jende.

At present, Arya is furious with Anu. Anu apologises to him and says that she had come to take a file. When Raghupati comes to Jende and asks about Meera, she slaps him. Meera and Jende scold him for whatever he has done. Anu apologises to Arya but says that if Meera hadn't seen her, she would have stayed in the darkroom till the morning. Anu tries to convince Arya.

Anu decides to stay at home the next day and finish reading the diary. She notifies Arya of this, but Arya is sceptical of the explanations Anu has given him. Mansi asks Neeraj about her phone and apologises for her behaviour. Neeraj assures her that he'll get her phone today. Arya and Neeraj leave for the office. Mansi taunts Anu, who starts reading the diary. Sharada asks Anu to join her at the temple. Anu says she won't be able to join her as she has some work. Anu asks about Rajanandini to Sharada.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

