Prema Entha Madhuram, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Raghupati lost his eyesight

In today's episode, Mansi tries to wake up Meera, but she does not wake up despite numerous attempts. Mansi falls on Meera purposely, wakes her up and sends her to search for Anu.

Anu and Arya have a wonderful conversation. Meera approaches Anu and informs her that Mansi has asked her to return to her room, which is why she has come here.

Everyone is impressed with Anu the next morning as she performs all of the domestic responsibilities. Mansi has reservations about Anu's actions. Later, Anu approaches Arya with his coffee. They both have a romantic conversation.

Anu does the pooja. Keshava joins the clan. Keshava makes fun of Arya in front of his family. Later, he says he has important news to be disclosed. He explains that Jalandhar was responsible for all that happened to Anu, and he adds that while Jalandhar planned it, someone else carried it out. Meera is concerned by the news. Everyone wants him to divulge the identity of the person who assisted Jalandhar in harming Anu. He declares that he will harshly punish the perpetrator. Keshava approaches Meera and asks her to accompany him to the office to finish an important task.

Raghupati returns to Basti, accompanied by a nurse. Everyone in the colony has come to find out what happened to him. Raghupati has lost his sight, according to the nurse. Ramya and Sampat are called out by the colony residents. Sampat turns tragedy into a comical scene. When Subbu inquires as to why Raghupati lost his sight, Raghupati claims that two youngsters were playing with colours at the bus stop while he was waiting for a bus. When the colours dropped into his eyes, he lost his sight.

