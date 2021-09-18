Prema Entha Madhuram, 18th September 2021, Written Update: Jhende to perform the pre wedding rituals

In today's episode, Meera thinks of Mansi's words. Keshava asks what is bothering Meera, who speaks diplomatically. Meera picks the courier sent by Jalandhar. Keshava asks about the courier. Meera lies that her well-wisher has sent the courier. Meera wonders how to execute Jalandhar’s plan.

Padma asks everyone to get ready. Sampath makes fun of Raghupati. Raghupati mocks Subbu. Padma asks not to spoil her mood on this auspicious day. Mansi and Neeraj arrive at Anu's house. Neeraj warns Raghupati. Keshava and Meera also come there. Raghupati, on the other hand, is attempting to dampen everyone's spirits. Jhende chooses to act as Anu's uncle and execute the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Anu, according to Mansi, is stunning. Meera is envious of the situation. Meera is mocked by Mansi. Subbu and Padma give Anu their blessing. Subbu is concerned about something. Mansi promises that she would always be there for Anu. Anu later receives Jhende's blessings. Padma informs Anu that Jhende, like her uncle, would execute the pre-wedding rites. Anu is welcomed into the family by Neeraj. They have a fantastic time and then head to the venue. Anu's mother instructs her to enter the car while reciting the goddess's name. Anu becomes teary-eyed and expresses her sorrow for leaving the house and everyone behind.

Arya converses with Raja Nandini's photograph. Arya promises that he will never forget her and that he will always love her. Padma is captivated by the arrangements when Anu's family arrives at the location. Everyone is ecstatic and joyful. To put a halt to the wedding, Jalandhar sent a couple of his workers with wedding invites.

