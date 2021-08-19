Prema Entha Madhuram, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Sharada Devi apologizes to Anu

In today's episode, Pandit Ji reveals that he was compelled to fake about the Kundli issues in place to avert their wedding. Anu and Arya realize why Sharada Devi was behaving oddly. Pandit Ji promised to expose the truth to Sharada Devi. Arya takes Pandit Ji with them. Meanwhile, Meera approaches Sharada Devi for assistance in canceling Anu and Arya's marriage. As Meera sees Pandit Ji, she feels anxious.

Sharada Devi is taken aback when Pandit Ji discloses to her that he conspired to prevent Anu and Arya's marriage. He also reveals that a woman paid him to change Anu's Kundali so that it does not meet Arya's Kundali. Pandit Ji then says sorry to her for what he has done. Sharada Devi takes a sigh of relief as she realizes there is no danger to Arya's safety. Sharada Devi wants to know who paid Pandit Ji, to tell the truth. Mansi thinks it was Meera, whereas Jende thinks it was Jalandhar. Meera becomes curious about what Pandit Ji said.

Meanwhile, Sharda Devi says sorry to Anu. On the other hand, Jalandhar intends to work with the person who tries to sabotage Anu and Arya's marriage. After this, Anu had a few private moments with Subbu. Soon, Anu and Subbu meet a mentally sick beggar on the road, who warns Anu.