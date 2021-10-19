Prema Entha Madhuram, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Anu wishes to see Rajanandini’s room

In today's episode, Raghupati narrates how he lost his vision. Everyone accuses him of losing his eyesight as a result of his terrible acts. Padma and Sampat make fun of Raghupati.

Sharada asks Arya to take Anu for a drive. However, he claims that Anu will be uninterested in such things. He then asks Anu if she wants to go anywhere, and she replies they'll go to a temple. 'Why don't you go to the movies?', Sharada suggests. Anu claims that she is only at ease in her own house, office and temple. Sharada asks them to sit down and talk. Anu is teased by Arya. Anu asks Arya whether she can see Rajanandini's photo inside Rajanandini's room, but Arya refuses.

The next day, Raghupati goes to the office and finds it difficult to function without his vision. Sampat leads him, but when he runs into a lady, she smacks him. When Sampat discloses that his father has truly lost his vision, the entire staff gathers and inquires as to why he has lost his vision. He mocks the entire crew.

Raghupati makes his way to Jende's cabin. Jende mocks Raghupati's predicament. Raghupati requests that Jende find him a job. Later, Jende informs Meera that Raghupati was the one who poisoned Anu, which is why he was punished.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

