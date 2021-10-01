Prema Entha Madhuram, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Arya is nowhere to be found

In today's episode, Meera has enraged everyone for what she has done to Anu. She rushes to Keshava and tells him that she deserves it for her deeds and that he should punish her since his silence hurts her more than others' comments. Keshava aims his gun at Meera.

Meera, on the other hand, is only imagining things and hasn't revealed anything. Raghuapti taunts Meera. She cautions Raghupati about what would happen if Arya discovers the truth.

The doctor informs the family that Anu has only a few hours to live. They urge the doctor to intervene and save Anu's life. The doctor's words stun everyone in the family. To visit Anu, they all go to the ICU. They're all pleading with Anu to wake. Padma says that if Arya Sir calls, Anu will recover.

Arya drives while recalling memories from his and Anu's marriage. Jende sets out to find Arya. Jende is concerned since Arya is nowhere to be found. He tells his family that Arya went to the temple to do a puja for Anu. Jende tries to track down Arya's location by tracing his phone.

Reporters question Keshava about Anu's condition and the circumstances surrounding Anu's health. Raghupati is perplexed as to why Arya left the hospital, leaving Anu in such a state. Raghupati tells the media that Arya may have suicidal thoughts.

The doctor arrives and requests that Neeraj respond to media queries to curb the spread of fake news. Neeraj declares that it's all false news and requests that they be given some privacy. The doctor advises the media to only believe hospital reports and not hearsay. Neeraj calls Jende and inquires about Arya. Jende manages the situation by claiming that Arya went to the temple and that he is safe.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

