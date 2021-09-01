Prema Entha Madhuram, 1st September 2021, Written Update: Anu gets abducted

Anu visits the temple to take blessings. Anu gets some bad vibes because of the constant blinking of her right eye. Arya advises her not to believe in such superstitions. Nothing can go wrong when he is with her. He tries to help her with the eye blinking issue and then they both share a moment when he gifts her bangles. She asks Arya to slip the bangles around her hand after the mehndi ceremony as she feels these bangles are very auspicious to her.

The women disguised as the makeup artists along with Ashwin (Ghuna) come to Anu's house. Anu's mom informs them that Anu went out to meet Arya. Anu's father tries calling Anu to inform her that Ashwin has come home to meet her. Anu comes home and learns that Mansi has sent them to get her ready for the function. They lie and ask her to come to the parlour for cleanup; she hesitates but at last, she accepts and leaves with them. One of them offers her a wet wipe to clean her face. The tissue is intoxicated so this makes Anu faint. Then Ghuna along with Anu and other women come to Jalandhar. Jalandhar makes a plan with Ghuna to hide Anu from Arya. Jalandhar hits Ghuna and asks him to act that the girls disguised as makeup artists hit him to kidnap Anu and orders the women to take Anu and hide her till Arya accepts his mistake in the press meet at 6:00 PM. If Arya doesn't accept his mistake by 6:00 PM then they will kill Anu. Jalandhar hands some advance payment to the women and arranges a vehicle for them. Then Jalandhar makes a call to Arya to inform him about the kidnapping of Anu. Arya warns him if anything happens to Anu he'll not leave Jalandhar alive.

