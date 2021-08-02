Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Ashwin executes his Plan B

In today's episode, Jende asks Arya and the whole family to play a game in which they will blindfold Arya and then he will have to find Anu before the pre-wedding shoot. For this, Jende gives him a blindfold cloth and covers his eyes. Meanwhile, Meera tells Jende that she is going for some office work, but she looks unhappy. While Arya being blindfolded was circling around the hall and trying to listen to sounds from Anu's anklets, he gets distracted by the ghost of his late wife. But Anu comes close to Arya and he grabs her thinking that she is her late wife Rajnandini.

Then Arya blindfolds Anu, and the same thing happens again. Arya is seeing his late wife in Anu. On the other hand, Ashwin tells Ana about how he failed in his plan. But Ana tells him not to worry about it because he has Plan B. For this, he asks Ashwin to spray Sulphuric acid solution on Arya's other outfits. After some time, when Arya was getting ready in his room for a date with Anu, she enters his room and tells him that she already knows Rajnandini. Listening to her points, Arya gets worried about that how she knows Rajnandini.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

