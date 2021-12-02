Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Anu to promote Rajanandini Sarees

In today's episode, Meera makes fun of Raghupati and tells him he will be arrested. Arya is bothered. Jende arrives at his cabin and states that he was troubled by yesterday's sight in the home, which is why he couldn't face him and left the house. Jende is sceptical that Jalandhar is attempting to cause havoc in Arya's life. If this is true, Arya believes he has lost in front of Jalandhar. He adds that if Jalandhar was behind this, he wouldn't be silent. Arya is assured that the mall incident wasn’t Jalandhar’s plan. Arya says that from now on, they should be more cautious. Through thick and thin, Jende promises to always stay by Arya's side.

Arya attends a staff meeting. Anu informs him about the Vardhan group's latest enterprise, Rajanandini saris. Arya asks Meera if they have any plans for promotion. Anu proposes promoting new models rather than current ones. Anu's point of view is supported by the entire staff. One of the staff members proposes that rather than looking for a new model, it would be great if Anu promotes the brand. Everyone convinces Anu to be the brand ambassador of Rajanandini sarees. Mansi senses an opportunity to plot against Anu. Anu asks if Arya is OK with that and then agrees to do the promotion work. Mansi asks Arya to not worry and that she'll also help Anu with the work.

Mansi mocks Meera and asks her to conspire against Anu. As a result, Anu's strategy for the project will fail. Meera reprimands Mansi for doing so, but Mansi is intent on framing Anu. Mansi instructs Meera to choose a poor photographer in order to ruin the entire session. Meera tries to convince Mansi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi decides to leave the house