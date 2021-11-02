Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Subbu sells his house

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Subbu sells his house
Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Subbu sells his house
Advertisement

In today's episode, Anu and Arya have a fun conversation. Arya says they'll visit Anu's parents and spend some time with her parents. Arya tries to get close to Anu, acting as if he is asleep. Anu and Arya spend some romantic moments together. Anu builds a pillow wall between her and Arya. 

The next day, Padma says to Subbu that they should buy nice furniture for their house. Then the buyers of the house come. Padma asks Subbu what he is up to when he asks her to sign the house documents. Subbu sells off his house, leaving Padma devastated. The buyers hand over the money and ask when they will vacate. Subbu says by evening he'll leave the house and hand the keys. Padma asks Subbu why he sold the house. Subbu says for Anu's self-respect in her in-law's house he has done this. Padma is enraged by Subbu's actions. She says she will call Arya and Anu and inform them about the situation. Subbu swears on him if she reveals the truth to Arya and Anu. Padma cries her heart out. 

Anu teases Arya, but he is lost in his thoughts. Arya decides to take Anu to Rajanandini’s room. Anu inquires as to why he brought her into this room. Arya claims that he has brought her here to answer her questions and that today she will get to know everything about the room. He gives Anu the room keys. Anu feels apprehensive about entering the room. Arya attempts to persuade Anu to enter the room.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi becomes envious of Anu

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit : Zee Tv / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$69.99
$139.99 (50%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.16 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All