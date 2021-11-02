Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Subbu sells his house

In today's episode, Anu and Arya have a fun conversation. Arya says they'll visit Anu's parents and spend some time with her parents. Arya tries to get close to Anu, acting as if he is asleep. Anu and Arya spend some romantic moments together. Anu builds a pillow wall between her and Arya.

The next day, Padma says to Subbu that they should buy nice furniture for their house. Then the buyers of the house come. Padma asks Subbu what he is up to when he asks her to sign the house documents. Subbu sells off his house, leaving Padma devastated. The buyers hand over the money and ask when they will vacate. Subbu says by evening he'll leave the house and hand the keys. Padma asks Subbu why he sold the house. Subbu says for Anu's self-respect in her in-law's house he has done this. Padma is enraged by Subbu's actions. She says she will call Arya and Anu and inform them about the situation. Subbu swears on him if she reveals the truth to Arya and Anu. Padma cries her heart out.

Anu teases Arya, but he is lost in his thoughts. Arya decides to take Anu to Rajanandini’s room. Anu inquires as to why he brought her into this room. Arya claims that he has brought her here to answer her questions and that today she will get to know everything about the room. He gives Anu the room keys. Anu feels apprehensive about entering the room. Arya attempts to persuade Anu to enter the room.

