Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 October 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini saves Anu’s Life

In today's episode, Jende informs Neeraj that Arya is safe and will return as soon as the pooja is over, and he urges him not to give up hope on Anu. Jende tries to track down Arya's location and asks the police officer to examine CCTV footage to find Arya's vehicle's trail.

Jogamma walks into Arya's residence. She asks Rajanandini to save Anu’s life. Rajanandini asks how she might assist Anu in reviving. Jogamma advises her to have trust in her love and act accordingly to resurrect Anu.

Rajanandini shows up at the hospital. Subbu and Padma approach Neeraj and inquire about Arya. Sharada is concerned about Arya. Rajanandini overhears their conversation and decides to intervene, to prevent Arya from breaking down. Rajanandini visits Anu.

Arya returns home and enters Rajanandini's room. Anu's pulse begins to drop in the hospital. Rajanandini's soul enters Anu's body. The physicians inform Anu's family that she has begun to respond to the treatment. Jende finds Arya and asks him to come out since his family is worried. Jende receives a phone call from Neeraj, who informs her that Anu is responding to the treatment. Jende informs Arya of the wonderful news. Arya hastily goes to the hospital. Anu is no longer in danger, according to the doctor. Everyone breathes a sigh of relief.

Arya goes to meet Anu. Anu awakens and speaks to Arya. Arya expresses his anguish over the last few hours.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Arya is nowhere to be found