Prema Entha Madhuram, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Meera gets jealous of Anu

In today's episode, when Pandit Ji tells Sharada Devi that he was forced to plot a Kundali in a way to stop Arya and Anu's wedding from moving forward. Pandit Ji also admits that a lady paid him to lie and adjust Anu's Kundali so that it did not intersect with Arya's Kundali. Pandit Ji then apologises to Sharada for his actions. Sharada Devi breathes a sigh of relief as she understands Arya's safety is not in jeopardy. But Sharada Devi was curious about who bribed Pandit Ji to lie about kundali.

Jalandhar, on the other side, plans to assist the women who also want to halt Anu and Arya's wedding. Following that, Anu had some father-daughter talk with Subbu. Shortly after, Anu and Subbu were walking on the street near their house, a mentally ill cheap beggar comes in front of them and starts shouting about Arya. The beggar also asks Anu not to marry Arya because of his terrifying past.

The next day, Arya, Jende, Meera and Neeraj reach Anu's house to discuss and start planning the wedding. Then Arya and Anu share some romantic moments. When Anu brings them tea, Arya takes a sip and tells Anu that it doesn't taste that well. Anu gently takes the mug from Arya and hands him her tea to drink, after drinking from Anu's cup, Arya shows a romantic gesture and says now it's tasty. Seeing this Meera becomes irritated and jealous.