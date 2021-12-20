Prema Entha Madhuram, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Anu finally gets to read Rajanandini's diary

In today's episode, Anu discovers that Jende first stopped Arya from marrying Rajanandini, just as he did before Arya and Anu's wedding. In the diary, it also mentioned Neeraj's childhood. A servant comes to Anu, informing her that Sharada is calling her. Anu keeps the diary in the cupboard and leaves to meet Sharada.

Sharada is overjoyed when Anu refers to her as her mother-in-law. Anu says she will address her in the same manner from now on. Sharada claims she has no issue because she has always preferred Anu to address her in the same manner. Sharada asks Arya to look for a marriage proposal for Keshava. When Keshava inquires about his unexpected marriage decision, Sharada responds that it is because of Anu. Arya notices that Anu is acting strangely.

Later that night, Anu prepares Neeraj's favourite sweet. Neeraj has no recollection of it because it was his favourite meal as a child. Neeraj enjoys the dish and compliments Anu. Neeraj says that from now on, he'll refer to Anu as his sister-in-law and wants her to stop addressing him as "sir" and instead call him Neeraj. Mansi throws tantrums.

Anu is in the room, waiting for Arya. He inquires as to why she is acting differently and if she is hiding anything from him. Anu feels that she should wait for the correct moment to inform him that she is Rajanandini. Arya expresses concern over her change. Arya tells Anu that her abrupt shift in behaviour should not harm their family's reputation. When Arya gently persuades Anu, she refers to him as Arya. When Anu removes the pillow barrier between them, Arya asks her the reason. She says that she trusts him. They share a romantic moment, and later, when Arya is asleep, Anu presses his legs while reading the diary. She is shocked to learn that Arya's life is in danger.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

