Prema Entha Madhuram, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar plots against Arya once more

In today's episode, when Jende tells Meera that it was Raghupati who put tablets in the water bottle from which Anu drank, Meera feels relieved. Jende goes on to say that anyone who tries to harm Anu or Arya will be punished and that he will always safeguard Anu and Arya.

Jalandhar is depicted in jail striking someone and being fed up with his life for being in this type of predicament. The police officer attempts to console Jalandhar, and Jalandhar requests that he assist him in destroying Arya. He requests that the officer assist him in finding a man who can cause difficulties in Arya's life. The cop agrees to assist him.

Sharada asks Meera to assist Anu in getting dressed. Mansi mocks Meera and takes her along. Sharada sends Neeraj and Jende to assist Arya in getting ready. Jende approaches Arya and is overjoyed to meet him. He tells Arya not to worry since everything is under control and that he will have a calm life ahead of him. Someone unknown mixes something into the milk on the table. Neeraja and Jende tease Arya.

Mansi and Meera assist Anu with her preparations. Mansi teases Anu, who is shy. Sharada visits Anu, and Anu takes her blessings. Sharada requests a grandchild from Anu. Mansi gives Anu some advice. Sharada instructs the servant to deliver the milk to Mansi, who is to give it to Anu. Anu is taken to Arya's room by Mansi and Meera. Meera conjures up romantic scenes between Arya and Anu. Mansi mocks her.

Arya sits and waits for Anu. When Anu walks into Arya's room, she feels shy and nervous.

