Prema Entha Madhuram, 20th September 2021, Written Update: Arya decides to reveal the truth to Subbu

In today's episode, Anu and her family walk to the pavilion. After the groom arrives, the individuals sent by Jalandhar debate how to carry out their plan. Meera is mocked by Mansi. Padma is enthralled by the decorations. Subbu decides that he will not be a spoilsport and will fully participate in the wedding.

Jalandhar has a conversation with himself. He claims that if he had to murder himself to defeat Arya, he would. If all of his schemes fail, he has just one option that is to give up his life. He's wearing a bomb around his waist.

Arya enters the location. The priest assigns the task of cleaning the groom's legs to Anu's brother. Sampath decides to take on the role of Anu's brother and carry out the pre-wedding traditions. Mansi and Neeraj demand that Arya give Sampath a present.

Anu and her pals are having a discussion. After considering Jalandhar's comments, Arya chooses to reveal the truth on his own. Raghupati disguises himself as a waiter and enters the place. Raghupati is identified by Sampath. Raghupati pleads not to reveal his identity to anyone.

Anu's friends want that she breaks the fast without informing anybody, but she refuses. All rites and practices, according to Anu, should be observed without exception. Her friends claim that she has received a divine blessing in the shape of the Arya. Arya has arrived to see Anu. Arya claims he has come to talk to her about something important. He wants her to revoke the vow she made to prevent Arya from telling Subbu about his past. Anu is taken aback. According to Arya, the moment has arrived for Subbu to learn the truth. Anu is determined not to tell Subbu the truth.

Anu doesn't want her father to know about their past since it would cause their wedding to be cancelled. Jalandhar's plot is discussed by Arya, who concludes that the only way to rescue the Vardhan family's honour is for Subbu to learn the truth from Arya before someone else does. Anu expresses her concern over Subbu's reaction to this. Arya urges Anu to have faith in him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

