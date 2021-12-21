Prema Entha Madhuram, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Anu suspects Jende is behind the misdeeds

In today's episode, Anu learns that Arya's life is in danger and that is because of his close ones. That is the reason Rajanandini doesn't want Arya to know about this. Anu is confused as to how the close ones can harm Arya. In the diary, it's written that who could cross Keshava's security and mix poison in the milk before the nuptial night. Anu could save Arya on that day as luck was in her favour, or else they would kill Arya and next would be Anu. She reads about Nandini Nilayam. It further reads that she should visit the place to know who is trying to kill them. Rajanandini asks Anu not to let the truth out.

Anu remembers the moments she spent with Arya. When her tears fall on Arya's feet, he wakes up. He asks about the tears in her eyes. She says that it's the happy tears. He then asks her to sleep.

Anu tries to learn about Rajanandini’s house from Vashishtha. He says he is with Arya's family since they shifted to his house and that he doesn't know the old house address. She is hopeful about finding a clue of Rajanandini’s house in the office.

Anu comes to Arya and hugs him. They decide to leave for the office. Sharada asks Anu to hand over the work to subordinates for today. When Arya is about to leave, Anu stops him and convinces him that she will go to the office. Vashishtha comes to Arya and says that Anu wanted some information. He asks Arya to inquire with Anu about the information she seeks. Anu manages that she asked Vashishtha that since when he was living with this family. She leaves saying that she will be late for work.

Anu addresses Jende as Keshava and asks him to reveal why he didn't want Arya to get married to Nandini. Jende says he doesn't understand her motives. She later suspects Jende.

