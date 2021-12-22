Prema Entha Madhuram, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Anu leaves to go to Nandini Nilayam

In today's episode, Jende asks Anu what she is doing in his cabin. She says she has come to know about some information. Anu inquires to how long he has known Arya. Jende says they've been friends for 30 years. Anu asks Jende why he stopped Arya's marriage with Nandini at the start. Jende says that he doesn't do anything without a reason and that it isn't necessary for her to learn about that. Anu tries in vain to learn about Arya’s old property from Jende. When Jende asks why Anu wants to know about all this, Anu says she generally wants to know.

Mansi gets irritated when Neeraj is busy watching a cricket match. He gets a call informing him that Mansi's mobile is repaired. Mansi is overjoyed as her phone gets repaired. Mansi urges him to get the phone and then continue watching the match. Mansi convinces him to get the mobile. Sharada asks Mansi to make preparations for Anu and Arya's nuptial night. Mansi calls Meera and asks her to come home.

Arya and Jende discuss the suspects. Arya suggests not taking the help from the police and investigating by themselves. Arya lists a few names and asks Jende to give his opinion about them. The suspects, according to Arya, are Jalandhar, Raghupati, Meera, Mansi and Damodar. Jende asks even now should they consider Damodar as a suspect. Arya narrates various instances where Damodar misbehaved. Jende asks, confronting him and then getting to know the truth.

Anu is thinking about how to find Nandini's house. Anu confronts the auditor to know about properties owned by Arya. Anu finds the address to Nandini Nilayam. Anu finds it difficult to hire a cab to that address. Finally, she gets a cab.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Anu suspects Jende is behind the misdeeds