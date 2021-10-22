Prema Entha Madhuram, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Arya questions Meera

In today's episode, Arya tells Anu that she could be weary, which is why she fell asleep so quickly last night. Anu expresses regret for failing him. He tells her not to ponder too much and to get ready for the new day. Arya is concerned about Anu's well-being.

Mansi mocks Anu when she walks downstairs. Sharada tells Mansi not to speak to Anu in such a manner. Mansi is asked by Neeraj not to let her ego get in the way. Sharada invites her to breakfast before returning to the office. Arya asks her to stay at home and spend time with Sharada, who informs Arya that Meera secretly moved out of their house. Arya, Neeraj and Mansi go to the office.

Raghupati is on the lookout for the elevator. Meera assists him while entering the lift. She smacks him when he asks for the floor number. He inquires as to why she slapped him. When Meera exits the lift, Arya enters the same one. Meera gets tensed. Raghupati randomly talks, imagining that he is talking to Meera. Meera tries to reach their floor. Arya asks Meera to meet him in the cabin. Meera warns Raghupati and goes to Arya's cabin.

Arya interrogates Meera about her decision to leave the home. Meera assumes he's referring to the drugs and demands that he punish her. He says, "What should I punish and who should I punish? "You or Mansi." She learns later what he was referring to. She says she is trying to accept changes and not to worry about her.

Mansi and Neeraj enter the elevator, and as Raghupati glances at them, Mansi feels uneasy since she is unaware that he has lost his vision. Neeraj smacks him across the face. Raghupati then reveals that he has lost his sight.Anu finds the key to unlock Rajanandini’s room.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

