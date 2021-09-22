Prema Entha Madhuram, 22nd September 2021, Written Update: Subbu gives his consent for the wedding

In today's episode, Arya advises Subbu to come to a decision; if he still doesn't believe, he can take Anu with him; if he believes, he may bring Anu to the pavilion. Subbu walks out of the room. Mansi and Neeraj question Arya about why he has been hiding his anguish and suffering all this while. Arya claims he didn't want to live with guilt, which is why he told Subbu the truth.

Arya's past is discussed by Anu's family. Subbu inquires about Anu's desire to marry Arya after learning the truth. According to Anu, Arya's love is enough for her to live a happy life. Anu says, "I'll accept any decision you choose." Sampath, Anu's buddy, consoles her and assures her that everything will be alright. Raghupati approaches Meera and requests that she turn Subbu against Arya and call off the wedding. She currently claims she is unable to do so because Arya persuaded everyone of the truth.

Everyone applauds Arya for speaking the truth. Subbu admires Arya's honesty and grants his blessing to the wedding. Arya and Anu's family is overjoyed that Subbu has agreed to the wedding. Subbu apologises to Arya. Subbu claims that he no longer has any doubts about Arya and that he can cheerfully give his daughter's hand to him.

As their plan is foiled, the people sent by Jalandhar decide to flee without being noticed. Meera devises a scheme to put a stop to the wedding. Jalandhar resolves to pay a visit to the wedding hall to get vengeance on Arya.

Anu's pals make fun of her. Anu is visited by Sharada and Mansi for a ritual. All of the rites are explained to Anu's friends by Sharada. They're all getting ready for the ceremonies.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

