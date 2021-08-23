Prema Entha Madhuram, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu finds out Arya murdered Rajanandini

In today's episode, Padma feels delighted when Arya compliments her tea. While in the market, Ashwin confronts Subbu about maintaining his house decor whilst his daughter is getting married. Meanwhile, Meera escapes when the Pandi ji arrives at Anu's house, fearful of being discovered. Subbu runs into the mentally ill and poor beggar again and pays him food in exchange for information about Arya's history. Subbu was unable to understand what the beggar is saying but the beggar's words make him sure that there is something wrong.

Ghuna feels relieved when he finds out that Subbu is also attempting to thwart Arya and Anu's marriage. Meera, on the other hand, creates an excuse and escapes from the home when everyone requests her to sit in the puja. Everyone prepares for the puja and are amazed to see Arya conduct the rituals with enthusiasm after all of the awful events. Meanwhile, Ghuna tells Jalandhar that Subbu was also attempting to thwart Anu and Arya's marriage. Jalandhar calls Subbu, who responds with a quivering voice.

Jalandhar informs Subbu that Arya's terrible background must be revealed in front of everyone, and for that, Subbu has to go inside Rajanandini's room. While Arya was performing the rites with Anu and his whole family, Subbu remembers the letter written by Jalandhar. Subbu gets stunned after finding the old newspaper in which Arya was accused of murdering his new bride Rajanandini.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

