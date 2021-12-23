Prema Entha Madhuram, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Mansi shows the video to Meera

In today's episode, Meera comes to Mansi, who shows the video to Meera and asks her to decorate Anu and Arya’s room. While Arya searches for Damodar with Jende near a temple, he spots Anu travelling in a cab and questions her, but she cooks up a story that she has come to visit the temple. Jende supports her, but Arya is doubtful of the reasons Anu is saying. The cab driver asks Anu to get in as it's getting late. Anu gets tense and asks the cab driver to leave. Jende asks Arya to go along with Anu, and he'll search for Damodar.

Mansi taunts Meera. Meera gets angry but controls it. When Mansi asks when they are going to show the video to the family members, she adds that she wanted to show it to Sharada, but she will support Anu, so she wants to show it in front of everyone.

Anu and Arya visit the temple. Anu wishes to know about the one who is trying to harm Arya. Anu asks Arya why he came here. Arya claims he has come to learn more about the guy attempting to harm her. Anu asks Arya if he is suspecting anyone. Anu thinks that this person might be the same one who killed Nandini. Arya doesn't understand Anu's words.

Sharada waits for Anu and Arya. Anu and Arya arrive. Mansi asks Anu to take Meera along so Meera will help her get ready. Mansi insults Meera. Sharada goes to make a pan for Anu. Unknown people spray into the items to be placed in a pan. It turns out to be Vashishtha. Vashishtha is the one who mixed poison in the milk before and tried to frame Anu in the shopping mall.

