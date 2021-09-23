Prema Entha Madhuram, 23rd September 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar threatens to set off the bomb

In today's episode, Anu carries out certain pre-wedding rites. Mansi offers assistance to Anu and asks her to get ready for the wedding.

Jalandhar disguises himself as Rajanandini's uncle and enters the wedding hall. He requests that the guards summon Arya Vardhan. Jalandhar is invited to the wedding by Arya. Sharadha and Keshava are introduced to him as Vijendra by Arya. In front of the visitors, Vijendra praises Arya, and Arya asks him, "You couldn't do anything to me in the previous 20 years, now what will you do Jalandhar?" Arya explains how he recognised him. Rajanandini's uncle, according to Arya, is no longer alive. They both engage in a verbal spat.

Then Jalandhar shows him the bomb and declares that he will not lose this time since Arya will undoubtedly die. The visitors become terrified and flee. Arya instructs Anu not to go ahead and wait. Mansi intervenes as Neeraj attempts to attack Jalandhar. Jalandhar threatens them that if they approach him, he will press the bomb's button, causing it to detonate.

When Arya confronts Jalandhar, he threatens to detonate the bomb, but he is thwarted when Arya says he defused it beforehand. Arya claims that he just detonated the bomb's wiring at the entryway while hugging him. When Jalandhar attempts to attack Arya, Keshava stops him and points a gun at him.

Jalandhar is apprehended by the police. Jalandhar has promised to return to seek revenge. Anu inquires about Arya's well-being. Everyone is relieved that the barriers have been eliminated, and they can now focus on getting ready for the wedding. Anu's mother prays to God.

Meera therefore assumes that the courier from Jalandhar is the one she got. Meera is taunted by Raghupati. Meera and Raghupati then talk about sleeping pills.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

