Prema Entha Madhuram, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu daydreams about Anu committing suicide

Jalandhar advises Subbu that Arya's tragic past must be unveiled in front of Anu, and for doing this, Subbu has to enter Rajanandini's chamber to do so. Subbu gets taken aback when he discovers an old paper in which Arya was charged with killing Rajanandini. Anu assumes Arya made no mistakes, which irritates Subbu. Anu asks Subbu to believe in her and believe her that she will never make a bad decision. Subbu gets frightened about Anu's future and claims that the wedding will be cancelled and emotionally manipulates Anu.

Anu claims that there might be another way out of the situation and closes herself within the room for suicide. A moment later, Subbu wakes up from his daydreaming and resolves to create another method to persuade Anu of reality. Jalandhar phones Subbu once more, pleading to him for providing good proof of Arya's horrible history.

In the meantime, Arya's family performs the puja and welcomes Anu's family to the Varalakshmi Vratam's puja. Subbu decides to join the puja to gain access to Arya's locked bedroom. Sharada Devi requests Meera to insure that Arya's marriage to Anu goes off without any issue. Sharad also instructs Meera to find out who paid Pandit Ji in order to change Anu's Kundali. Meera becomes agitated as she prepares to have Arya harshly punish that man.