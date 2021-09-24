Prema Entha Madhuram, 24th September 2021, Written Update: Anu’s family is given spiked water

In today's episode, Meera recalls Arya's words and realises that she shouldn’t be helping Jalandhar and throws the sleeping pills. Raghupati picks up those tablets and spikes a water bottle with the pills.

Padma is ecstatic to see Subbu interacting with the guests. Raghuapati pretends to be a social worker when a waiter inquires about his identity. When the waiter has suspicions and summons security, Raghupati rushes to Subbu. Raghupati alleges he was not invited and has thus arrived incognito. Subbu and Padma receive the water bottle that Raghupati spiked with tablets. Padma hands Anu the same water bottle.

Arya is getting ready for his wedding. Everyone compliments him on his appearance. Sharada thanks God for removing all obstacles. Arya thanks Keshava for everything. Anu puts on her wedding dress. Anu approaches her mother and father for their blessings. The family has an emotional chat. Subbu expresses his joy.

Anu begins to experience dizziness. Padma thinks it's because she's been fasting since the morning. Keshava pays a visit to Anu's room to perform the rites as her uncle. Mansi instructs Keshava to ask for a present after completing the ritual. Keshava expresses his desire for a child to play with and help him with the duties. Mansi makes a joke about Anu's honeymoon. Anu gets shy.

While walking to the pavilion, Anu begins to feel uneasy and dizzy. Everyone asks whether she's okay, and she avoids answering by pretending she's fine. Arya reflects on Rajanandini's memories. Sharada arrives to call him. He then tells her that he wants to tie Rajanandini's mangalsutra to Anu.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

