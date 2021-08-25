Prema Entha Madhuram, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Fortune tellers ask Anu and Arya to seek blessings

In today's episode, Jalandhar calls Subbu again, pleading to him to provide solid evidence of Arya's heinous past. Sharda Devi invites Anu's family to puja. Subbu agrees to attend the puja in order to get in Arya's sealed bedroom. Sharada Devi asks Meera to make certain that Arya's wedding to Anu goes smoothly. Sharad also orders Meera to figure out who hired Pandit Ji to modify Anu's kundali.

The fortune-teller informs Padma and Anu that another person's foolishness can cause havoc in Anu and Arya's marriage. She clearly cautions Subbu and states that the marriage will take place according to God's plan. Anu, on her advice, prays to the deity for the fortitude to confront the challenges. Anu immediately recalls Rajanandini, and the fortune teller identifies her. Once Padma and Subbu leave for the market, Anu gets taken aback when he notices the newspaper cutout in Subbu's bag.

The paper gets eventually burned. Later, the fortune teller visits Arya and warns him that he will encounter a lot of inner struggle. She then instructs Arya to adorn Anu's hands with glass bracelets and urges him to request the blessings. Padma and Subbu arrive home to discover Anu asleep and rescue her. Anu does not know what happened. Subbu becomes shocked when he notices the newspaper on the ground and asks Anu if she remembers something. Anu observes Arya's identity and his wife featured in the paper and suspects Subbu is looking into Arya's background.