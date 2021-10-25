Prema Entha Madhuram, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Anu goes missing, no trace found

In today's episode, Subbu is depressed because he is missing Anu. He expresses his concerns to Padma. They both agree to go see Anu. Padma tells Subbu that it is Ashtami and that Anu behaves indifferently on every Ashtami, and before departing to Anu's in-law's house, they'll seek deities' blessings for Anu.

Sharada asks the servant to call Anu. He searches the entire home and finds no trace of her. He notifies Sharada of this. She attempts to call her, but Anu's phone isn't in service.

Arya is so preoccupied with his meetings that he doesn't check his phone. On the other hand, Sharada constantly attempts to contact Arya, Jende, and Meera. Sharada contacts Padma to inquire about Anu's location, but she discovers that Anu is not there.

Arya calls Sharada and discovers that Anu is missing from the house. Arya tells Sharada not to worry and he will find out what happened to Anu. Arya delegates Jende the task of asking Ramya and Sampat about Anu. Arya asks Jende to check the footage. Everyone is worried about Anu.

Anu is in Rajanandini's room. She dressed exactly like Rajanandini. The word that Anu was absent from the house quickly circulated across the office. Raghupati believes Meera kidnapped Anu and considers helping her in the crime. Meera overhears all of this and smacks Raghupati. Meera issues a warning to Raghupati.

Arya and others return home and ask Sharada about what happened in the house. Sharada is concerned. Arya requests that the CCTV footage of the house be reviewed so that they can identify where Anu has gone.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

