Prema Entha Madhuram, 25th September 2021, Written Update: Anu becomes weaker

In today's episode, Arya and Sharada are discussing Anu and Rajanandini. Sharada approaches Mansi and orders her to take Arya to the Pavilion. Anu does the Gauri pooja. Arya's family is with him as he begins Ganapati puja.

Raghupati keeps a watch on Anu to see when she will become unwell. Sampath approaches and mocks him. Raghupati then rushes to Arya and has the mental impression that his wedding will be cancelled. The priest requests that the bride be brought to the pavilion for further rituals. Meera thinks she will modify her thoughts and behaviour for him.

When Anu begins to go towards the pavilion, she falls, but she manages to explain that she slipped because her saree got entangled in her legs. Keshava requests that Sampath get coconut water for Anu. Everyone is worried about Anu. When Anu gets dizzy, she goes back to her room for a bit. She becomes worried. She recalls Arya's words and her wish to marry Arya. She becomes concerned about Arya.

Anu feels nostalgic as she returns and touches the sacred thread. Anu makes her way to the pavilion. The wedding rites are performed. Sharada expresses her joy to Keshava. Raghupati is overjoyed when he notices that the sleeping drugs are having an impact on Anu. The ceremony of washing Arya's feet is performed by Anu's father and mother. When Anu touches Arya's feet, he wants to remove the fabric that separates them to see her, but the priests tell him that they can't see each other until the next ceremony is done.

