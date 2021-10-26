Prema Entha Madhuram, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Anu spotted in Rajanandini's room

In today's episode, Arya tells Sharada not to worry as he will take care of everything. Mansi wonders how Anu can leave the house without informing anybody. Jende analyses the CCTV footage and notices that there is 1 minute of blank footage. The watchman explains that it may be due to a technical glitch. Jende tells Arya the same news. Jende is skeptical about Jalandhar's involvement in Anu's disappearance. Subbu and Padma arrive at Arya's residence just as he is ready to depart for the commissioner's office.

Subbu and Padma say they've come to meet Anu as they've been missing her so much. Arya and his family are at a loss as to how to tell Anu's parents of her disappearance. Anu, according to Sharada, is not at home. Arya lies, claiming that Anu went shopping and would return at any time. Padma and Subbu are concerned about Anu and question Arya whether they are lying and if Anu is indeed OK. They come to a halt when they hear the sound of anklets. Sharada inquires Arya about the sound of anklets and whether Anu is in Rajanandini's room.

When Arya enters Rajanandini's room, he is taken aback to discover Anu dressed as Rajanandini. Anu dances. Downstairs, the entire family is perplexed and concerned. Anu is stopped by Arya. Mansi is curious about what is going on in that room. Anu talks in a similar tone to Rajanandini and asks Arya to watch her perform. Arya attempts to bring her back to reality by asking her to see her mother and father. When she doesn't listen to him, Arya slaps her. Anu faints. Arya brings her downstairs.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

