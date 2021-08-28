Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's soul slaps Meera

In today's episode, Sharada apologises to Anu for attempting to call off their marriage. Anu tells her not to take stress about that and forget everything with a fresh start. Arya then reminds Anu to make a list of things she wants for her marriage. Anu expresses her concern over the bad events that have occurred in their lives. Anu comforts Arya after he tells her that they will battle every challenge around each other.

Meera intends to use a chemical solution on the dangling ornaments before the puja. Seeing this Rajanandini's soul enters Anu's body and seizes entire control of her, making her more deadly than ever. Rajanandini, furiously confronts Meera, who is stunned as she yells at her. When Meera tries to shouts and calls everyone, Rajanandini states that she has a right to be in Arya's house. Meera crouches on the sofa, wondering about her relationship with Arya's family.

Then Rajanandini clutches Meera's neck and pulls her from across the desk. She strikes out at Meera for wishing to get married Arya and trying to break Anu and Arya's wedding. Rajanandini tosses Meera away from the table which terrifies Meera from within.