Prema Entha Madhuram, 27th September 2021, Written Update: Anu faints and is admitted to the hospital

In today's episode, Anu's parents are overjoyed to attend Anu and Arya's wedding. The wedding rites are carried out by Anu and Arya. Mansi creates a lively environment. Anu is delighted that she is finally marrying Arya. Anu's hands begin to quiver, and she is unable to stand straight. Everyone is concerned. She claims she's fine and goes on with the ceremonies.

Arya ponders about Anu's well-being. She expresses her inability to conceal her joy at the prospect of marrying him. Raghupati is waiting for Anu to pass out. As Arya ties the Mangalsutra, the whole family and guests bless them. They both exchange garlands and participate in customs. They go around the fire seven times. Priests ask that the newlyweds see the Arundhati nakshatram. Anu doesn't feel well, and her health worsens. Anu asks Arya to always remain by her side before passing out. Everyone becomes terrified and concerned. Raghupati is relieved that his idea has finally come to fruition. Anu is rushed to the hospital by Arya.

Raghupati informs Meera of his actions. Meera, on the other hand, tells him not to talk rubbish and smacks him. She threatens to murder him if anything happens to Anu.

Arya notifies the doctor about Anu's health. The doctor checks Anu's pulse and says it's low and that he has to run some tests, so the family is asked to wait outside. Arya insists on staying with Anu. Sharada urges Arya to leave her hand in the care of the physicians, who would look after Anu. Arya is at a loss for words and unable to comprehend Anu's situation.



