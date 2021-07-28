Prema Entha Madhuram 28 July, 2021, Written Update: Mansi appoints a suspicious wedding planner

In today's episode, Anu's mother is cleaning the floor at her house, while her father Subbu notices a newspaper on the ground. The news shocked him as soon as he read the newspaper, which stated, "Youth icon Aryavardhan, who was assassinated, was tied up before Kallaparani Aaraka." Anu enters the house unexpectedly, and her family inquires about her whereabouts, to which she responds that she was with Arya talking about wedding planners.

Meera, on the other hand, appears to be unhappy about Arya and Anu's engagement. Jende calls Arya to discuss office business, and Arya informs Jende of Jalandhar's call. After a long conversation with Arya, Jende returns to find a man standing next to Meera. Jende inquires about the man's name and Meera reveals that he is a wedding planner hired by Mansi. The planner appears suspicious based on his appearance and behaviour.

Arya is talking to his flower plants about Anu at home, and then he makes the decision to call Anu. On the phone, they have a nice romantic talk. Jende, on the other hand, invites Mr Ashwin, "the wedding planner," in the house. Ashwin tells everyone that he is well-prepared. Mansi inquires about his first step, to which he responds, "Pre-wedding shot," causing Arya's mother to get concerned. Sharda Devi is anxious about something? We'll find out in the next episode.

(We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.)

