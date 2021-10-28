Prema Entha Madhuram, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Mansi’s words hurts Subbu

In today's episode, Anu prepares dinner for everyone. Padma is ecstatic and ready to try new dishes. Mansi taunts Anu, inflicting pain on Subbu. Sharada attempts to stop Mansi from speaking negatively about Anu, but Arya intervenes. Sharada then informs Neeraj that she received a call from a car showroom in the morning. Neeraj asks Mansi to complete her dinner so that they may go for a test drive. Mansi and Neeraj go away. Sharada lets out a sigh of relief.

Arya asks Subbu to stay at his home for two to three days. Subbu says he has some work to do. Sharada asks Subbu if he is all right and not to worry about Mansi's statements. Subbu is upset with Mansi's words. Padma is excited to tell her colony friends about Anu's house. Mansi confronts Neeraj about why he lied about the test drive and took her away from the table. Mansi is reprimanded by Sharada and Neeraj for her behaviour.

Mansi asks her not to make a big deal out of it. Mansi claims that she has always treated Anu as her younger sister. Sharada criticises Anu's mannerisms. Mansi is also asked to keep her tongue in control by Neeraj. Mansi goes out after declaring that she will never change her persona for anyone. Arya apologises to Anu, who assures him that she will give an explanation to Subbu.

Anu inquires whether Arya is furious with her because she went to Rajanandini's room without his permission and has no recollection of how she ended up there. Arya claims that he isn't. Anu says she is restless and falls asleep. Arya is concerned about Anu's well-being. He presses Anu's legs. Arya and Sharada talk about Anu and Subbu.

