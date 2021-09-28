Prema Entha Madhuram, 28th September 2021, Written Update: Doctor reveals a shocking truth

In today's episode, Keshava makes an attempt to pacify Arya. The physicians begin treatment. The doctor comes out and says that she is mostly responding to the medication and inquires about what she ate recently. Anu's mom informs the doctor that Anu has been fasting since morning and had just water.

Meera considers telling Jende the truth, but she overlooks the consequences. Meera approaches Jende and tells him that Anu may have taken some pills to kill herself since she was afraid the wedding would be called off in the middle. Everyone is taken aback listening to Meera. Sharda claims that Anu would not have done it since she was joyful. For the time being, Keshava suggests postponing any judgements and waiting for the findings.

Subbu believes he is to blame for Anu's predicament. Padma advises him to stop thinking like that and to trust in God. Everyone panics when the doctor informs them that Anu has suffered a heart attack and is in critical condition. Sharda attempts to console Arya, hoping that Anu does not have to go through what Rajanandini has.

Raghupati is overjoyed that everyone is crying for Anu. Anu's parents are heartbroken after seeing Anu's state. Sharda tells them to trust in God. Meera is also on their side. Raghupati expresses his happiness to Meera. Meera smacks Raghupati for providing the pills to Anu, and everyone around him is agitated because of him. He claims that his actions would benefit her as well, and he inquires as to what caused her abrupt shift towards good. They are startled when they hear Sampath's voice.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

