Prema Entha Madhuram 29 July, 2021, Written Update: Arya puts flowers on Anu's hair 

In today's episode, Mansi asks Sharda Devi and Arya to do not to worry about wedding plans. Arya tells Mansi he is busy with some work so she has to reschedule their pre-wedding photoshoot time and date. While Sharda Devi recalls what Baba told her about the wedding.

Anu, on the other hand, fantasises about Arya paying her a visit dressed as a flower salesman, just like today's movie heroes. Arya places a flower in her hair from behind in her fantasies. Ironically, her cousins drag her away from her love fantasies. Arya unexpectedly calls Anu and invites her to her terrace; Anu is taken aback as she receives jasmine flowers from Arya via drone and is Arya informed her to put the flowers in her hair by herself. Anu, has different ideas. She stunned Arya by showing up in his car and telling him she's here to offer him a return gift. Anu gives Arya Jasmine flowers instead of kissing him, and the two have some beautiful moments together.

Mr. Ashwin, aka "the mysterious wedding planner," is preparing for his mission to murder Arya on the day of his pre-wedding photoshoot at the end of the episode. He takes a picture of a mannequin, and the camera's shutter causes the mannequin's T-shirt to fire. The other guy with Ashwin explains that he sprayed some sulfuric solution on the T-shirt of the mannequin.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Manasa Manohar to make an entry as Rajanandhini in Telugu serial ' Prema Entha Madhuram'