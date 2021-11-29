Prema Entha Madhuram, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Sharada opines Mansi put the necklace in Anu's bag

In today's episode, when security inspects Anu's bag, they discover an unbilled necklace. Everyone is shocked. Anu is accused by the management. This is the same necklace that Mansi wanted. Anu tries to explain. Arya tells her she doesn't need to explain, and he adds that when the bag wasn't with her, someone may have put the necklace in her bag. Anu recounts that while shopping with Sharada, a salesperson approached her and informed her that she had forgotten her purse. Arya asks the management to call the salesman. The salesperson claims he did not recognise Anu's purse, but Meera did and asked him to notify Anu that she had forgotten her handbag. When Arya asks Meera whether it's true. Meera says yes. Arya asks the manager to check the CCTV footage.

Sharada recalls Mansi stealing Subbu's money from the pooja room and believes she did it to frame Anu. She takes Arya and Keshava aside. She wants Arya to put a halt to the problem before it is investigated using CCTV footage. Keshava inquires if she has any reservations about Anu. She claims she doesn't doubt Anu, but Mansi, and tells Arya that Mansi took the money given by Subbu. Arya tells Sharada not to overthink. According to Sharada, this would tarnish the Vardhan family's reputation. Keshava has doubts regarding Raghupati and goes to confront him.

Keshava inquires of Raghupati whether he has placed the necklace in Anu's bag. Keshava recalls an earlier incident in which Raghupati attempted to frame Padma. Raghupati says that he did it because Madam told him to. Keshava inquires as to who that Madam is. Raghuapti recalls Meera's words. Raghupati misleads and manages.

Sharada says she'll question Mansi personally before they look at the CCTV tape. Mansi approaches Sharada. Sharada asks Mansi if it's a good idea to look at the CCTV footage. She asks Mansi whether she can say with certainty that she did not do anything to frame Anu. Mansi becomes enraged.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

