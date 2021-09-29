Prema Entha Madhuram, 29th September 2021, Written Update: Arya is shattered by the doctor’s words

In today's episode, if Meera is truly concerned about Anu, Raghupati asks why she didn't tell the family that Anu is in this situation due to the pills. Sampath appears and claims to know everything. Raghupati and Meera are taken aback. Sampath inquires of Meera, "Is his father inquiring about Anu's condition?" and tells her not to tell Raghupati anything. Raghupati and Meera are relieved.

Anu's belongings are handed over to the family by the nurse. Padma bursts into tears uncontrollably. Sharda becomes sad as she recalls Anu's wedding memories. Padma asks Keshava to bring Anu back to life.

The doctor warns Arya that Anu has ingested a powerful drug and that he will not be able to save her life. Arya's world is shattered. Keshava requests that the doctor do anything to improve Anu's condition. According to the doctor, she was admitted late to the hospital and that her survival would be a miracle.

Jende tries in vain to keep the truth from the family members. Arya approaches Anu and tells her that he is by her side and that she must overcome death and return to him. He's depressed and broken. He reminds her of commitments she made to him, and he knows she can't abandon him again.

Sharda overhears the nurse and learns about Anu's condition, including the fact that she is approaching death. She approaches Keshava and interrogates him. Anu is on life support and her condition is critical as revealed by Keshava. Hearing all of this, Anu's family breaks down in tears.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

