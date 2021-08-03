Prema Entha Madhuram, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Arya and Anu have a candlelight dinner

In today's episode, Subbu is concerned about getting finance for Anu's wedding and decides to sell saris. Outside the home, Raghupati teases Subbu about how fortunate he is to have a wealthy son-in-law and questions how his daughter manages to attract a rich family. Padma began shouting at Raghupati after hearing his taunts. Arya's family, on the other side, is gearing up for Arya and Anu's candlelight dinner date. Ashwin executes his plan B, he installs automatic cameras. in all corners of the room where Arya and Anu will be sitting.

Anu and Arya hold each other's hands during romantic candle-lit dinner. Meanwhile, Ashwin is disturbed about why his camera shutter isn't working, but Jende and Neeraj enter the room, grabbing Ashwin's automated cameras and yelling at Ashwin and Janardan for failing to properly light the scene. As soon as Jende and Neeraj leave, Ashwin starts planning a new strategy to kill Arya. Arya, on the other side, teases Anu by asking her to kiss his cheeks.

Due to the failure of Ashwin's camera plan, he and Janardan set up a large fan to murder Arya in the hall where Arya and Anu were enjoying candlelit supper at the end of the episode. When Ashwin turns on the fan, the candles fall to the tablecloth and burn.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Ashwin executes his Plan B