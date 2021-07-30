Prema Entha Madhuram, 30 July, 2021, Written Update: Ashwin plans to kill Arya

Today's episode starts with a perfect and decorated view of Arya's house. Ashwin comes to Jende and asks him to change the venue for the pre-wedding shoot. But Jende denies due to the security measures. Mansi is getting ready for the shoot while Neeraj comes in and they flirt with each other. Mansi finds Sharda Devi standing alone and worrying about something. Sharda explains that she feels something wrong is going to happen.

After a while, Anu reaches the venue of the shoot and the whole family goes to welcome her. Mansi takes Anu to her room to do her makeup. While Ashwin goes to Arya's room and changes his sherwani. But at the same time, Arya and Jende enter the room and found Ashwin changing the sherwani. He explains that your sherwani was matching with the background that is why he has to change it.

Meanwhile, when Anu was getting ready her bangle falls on the floor and goes out of the room. But Anu finds the room from where creepy sound comes. Some scenes show a glimpse of the room there hangs a portrait of women with full jewellery. Everyone goes downstairs for the shoot, and Ashwin asks Arya to click one picture of him, but Mansi stops him and asks to let Anu comes downstairs so they can click the first picture together. As soon Anu comes and Arya looks behind, he shocks to see a different woman, the same woman to which that portrait belongs too. Who is this woman? why the portrait is locked in a room? We'll find out in the next episode.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

